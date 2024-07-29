McDonald’s same-store sales fall for the 1st time since the pandemic, profit slides 12%

FILE - McDonald's restaurant signs are shown in in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023. McDonald's reports earning on Monday, July 29, 2024.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 7:09 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 7:26 am.

McDonald’s posted weak sales in the second quarter as increasingly value-conscious consumers in the U.S., China and paid fewer visits to restaurants.

Sales at locations open at least a year fell 1% worldwide across every company segment in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020 when the pandemic shuttered stores and millions stayed home.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell nearly 1%. McDonald’s saw fewer customers, but it said those who came spent more because of price increases. The company also reported lower store traffic in China, France and the Middle East, where people have been boycotting McDonald’s because of a perception that it supports Israel in the war in Gaza.

McDonald’s warned in April that more of its inflation-weary customers were seeking better value and affordability. The Chicago burger giant introduced a $5 meal deal at U.S. restaurants on June 25, which was late in this financial reporting period.

Quarterly revenue was flat at $6.5 billion and just off the $6.6 billion that Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company’s net income fell 12% to $2 billion, or $2.80 per share. Excluding one-time items such as restructuring charges, McDonald’s earned $2.97 per share. That was far from the per-share profit of $3.07 that industry analysts had forecast.

McDonald’s shares fell less than 1% in premarket trading.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

1h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist...

44m ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

11h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

12h ago

