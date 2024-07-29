Robinson campaign calls North Carolina agency report on wife’s nonprofit politically motivated

FILE - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, right, Republican candidate for governor, kisses his wife, Yolanda Hill Robinson, after speaking at an election night event in Greensboro, N.C., March 5, 2024. A nonprofit operated by Yolanda Hill Robinson that she recently shuttered was "seriously deficient" in its recent operations, according to a state review examining how it carried out a federally funded meal program helping some child care providers. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 6:26 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state review’s findings of operating and administrative issues by a nonprofit owned by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife while implementing a child care food program “are politically motivated at the core,” Robinson’s campaign said Monday.

A compliance review of Balanced Nutrition Inc. by the state’s federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program released last week found numerous problems that regulators said needed to be corrected by early August. Otherwise, Yolanda Hill, the Balanced Nutrition owner married to Robinson, and the nonprofit could be disqualified from the program going forward. Hill previously announced she was shutting down the nonprofit and it would stop participating in the program after April 30.

The review also prompted the state agency to order Balanced Nutrition to repay the state over $132,000 for what it called disallowed expenses reimbursed to child care centers and homes or incurred by the nonprofit while performing its activities.

Balanced Nutrition has helped child care centers and homes qualify to participate in the free- and reduced-meal program, filed claims for providers to get reimbursed for meals for enrollees and ensured they followed program requirements.

Robinson is the Republican candidate for governor, running against Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was term-limited from running again in November.

Robinson’s campaign spokesperson Mike Lonergan said in a prepared statement that Balanced Nutrition “vehemently disagrees” with the findings “and is looking forward to challenging them on appeal.” He said that since Robinson announced his bid for governor in April 2023 the ”Democrat-run state agency started moving the goalposts.” Lonergan did not elaborate.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is run through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In response to the campaign’s statement, DHHS said by email late Monday that program operators like Balanced Nutrition are obligated to participate in compliance reviews that happen every two or three years.

The program could have issued a notice of “serious deficiency” after it found problems during the 2022-23 review but instead ordered another review in the next year, when additional problems led to such a notice in last week’s report, the statement said.

The state’s compliance review covered portions of 2023 and 2024. It found new and repeat problems, including lax paperwork and the failure to file valid claims on behalf of child care operators or to report expenses accurately. In one finding, the review said Balanced Nutrition filed reimbursement claims for a child care center during eight months when the facility reports they didn’t file a claim with the nonprofit.

Lonergan provided an independent auditor’s report of Balanced Nutrition’s finances in 2021 that he said contained no material findings. The nonprofit “complied, in all material respects, with the types of compliance requirements referred to … that could have a direct and material effect on each of its major state programs,” Florida-based BAS Partners wrote.

The audit report showed that Balanced Nutrition incurred almost $1.38 million in expenses in 2021. More than $1.2 million went to programs and services, with another $140,143 to salaries and benefits.

Robinson, the lieutenant governor since 2021, worked previously with his wife at Balanced Nutrition. He left years ago before running for elected office, according to his memoir, which credits the operation with providing stability to his family.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

4h ago

1 man injured in Mississauga shooting
1 man injured in Mississauga shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre in...

1h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

2h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

41m ago

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

4h ago

1 man injured in Mississauga shooting
1 man injured in Mississauga shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre in...

1h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

2h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

9h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.

21h ago

2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

22h ago

More Videos