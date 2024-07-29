Russia says it stopped a drone barrage on its soil while it pushes for a breakthrough in Ukraine

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 5:42 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 5:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian air defenses thwarted a nighttime barrage of 39 Ukrainian drones over five of the country’s regions, Russian authorities said Monday, while Kyiv officials said the Kremlin’s forces made a new push to overwhelm battlefield defenses on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the drones were “intercepted and destroyed” in regions bordering Ukraine as well as in the Leningrad region roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A power plant, a bridge and a power line were damaged by drone debris, it said.

Ukraine has employed high technology in its campaign of increasingly ambitious drone strikes deep inside Russia that target critical infrastructure in an attempt to make the war that is now in its third year more costly for Moscow and hinder its war machine.

Russian troops, meanwhile, are intensifying their weekslong drive to breach Ukrainian defenses around Pokrovsk, a town of around 60,000 people before the war, the Ukrainian General Staff said Monday.

Russia launched 52 attacks there over the previous 24 hours — almost twice the daily number in recent weeks, it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Sunday described the situation in the Donetsk region, which includes Pokrovsk, as “extremely challenging.”

Russia’s strategy of attritional warfare, with powerful glide bombs pulverizing Ukrainian defensive positions before infantry move in, has brought incremental gains for the Kremlin as it seeks a big breakthrough that has eluded it since capturing Avdiivka in February.

Ukraine is significantly outgunned by Russia’s bigger army on the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

9h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

11h ago

Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics
Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium. The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday. She booked...

39m ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

Top Stories

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

9h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

11h ago

Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics
Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium. The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday. She booked...

39m ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

10h ago

2:52
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday

In her seven-day weather forecast, Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect in the Greater Toronto Area.

11h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

3:11
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday

In her seven-day forecast, Denise Andreacchi has more on what you can expect this weekend and into the coming week.
More Videos