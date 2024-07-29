S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets fall in Monday morning trading

The financial district in Toronto is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 11:26 am.

TORONTO — Widespread losses pushed Canada’s main stock index lower Monday morning as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 82.76 points at 22,732.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.13 points at 40,463.21. The S&P 500 index was down 4.27 points at 5,462.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.26 points at 17,337.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.18 cents US compared with 72.31 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$75.69 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than one penny at US$2.07 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 70 cents at US$2,380.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

16m ago

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

3h ago

Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition
Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition

The Canadian women’s soccer team’s Olympic story took another dramatic twist on Monday. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they will appeal FIFA's sanctions to the Canadian...

2h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

1h ago

