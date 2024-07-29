S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets fall in Monday morning trading

TORONTO — Widespread losses pushed Canada’s main stock index lower Monday morning as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 82.76 points at 22,732.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.13 points at 40,463.21. The S&P 500 index was down 4.27 points at 5,462.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.26 points at 17,337.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.18 cents US compared with 72.31 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$75.69 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than one penny at US$2.07 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 70 cents at US$2,380.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press