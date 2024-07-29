If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted July 29, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 1:53 pm.

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto. 

“We were just doing local deliveries there, and the truck was parked on Dufferin Street,” said Zelda Sadler. 

The problem is that the ticket did not contain any information. 

“It was a handwritten carbon copy ticket, and the only information there was the officer’s signature and badge number, nothing else. It’s absolutely blank.”

Sadler, a licensed paralegal, decided to look at the law. 

“According to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, it has to have certain items on it like my licence plate, where I was parked, the offence, day, time and the fine,” she explained, citing Ontario Regulation 472/21, which states “an offence could be defective if a citation does not include a description of the alleged offence, including reference to the provision of the statute, regulation or bylaw in respect of which the offence is alleged to have occurred.”

“My ticket had none of that,” said Sadler.

Ticket not fake, woman says

Sadler was able to track down the ticket by using the City of Toronto’s parking ticket mobile app. Turns out it was registered.  

“I thought it might have been a fake ticket, but it wasn’t,” Sadler told Speakers Corner. “It was a $75 ticket for parking on the street.”

She called parking enforcement to explain her case, citing the Highway Traffic Act. 

Related:

“A supervisor told me they are aware of the situation, and they have an issue with the manufacturer creating the ticket books; that’s what I was told.”

Speakers Corner reached out to the Toronto Police Service (TPS) about that, and while they said it wasn’t one of their officers who wrote the ticket, they told us there was no manufacturing issue. 

“It rests with the individual officers and their completion of this paperwork. i.e. type of pen/pressure applied to the violation, etc.,” a TPS spokesperson said.

“If identified, we will follow up with each individual or company to ensure they are made aware.”

“This type of ticket is unfair”

Sadler points out the officer should have noticed the parking ticket they placed on her vehicle was blank. 

“If we go by the way I am reading the [Highway Traffic Act,] I should not have to pay this; it should be invalid,” she said. 

Speakers Corner has contacted the City of Toronto’s prosecution department to see if the ticket will stand but has not yet heard back. 

Sadler, meanwhile, requested that her case be investigated. 

“A supervisor told me they were getting a legal opinion on whether the ticket is valid,” she said. “But this type of ticket is unfair, and I think anyone who gets a blank ticket needs to check and look into it because that charge should be withdrawn, in my opinion.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out to Speakers Corner.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

31m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

31m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

5h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

17h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos