Trump agrees to be interviewed as part of an investigation into his assassination attempt, FBI says

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens as U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 10:53 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

The expected interview with the 2024 Republican presidential nominee is part of the FBI’s standard protocol to speak with victims of federal crimes during the course of their investigations. The FBI said on Friday that Trump was struck by a bullet or a fragment of one during the July 13 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We want to get his perspective on what he observed,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said Monday.

Rojek disclosed the planned conversation with Trump as he revealed new details about the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, including internet searches that reveal an interest in mass shootings, power plants, improvised explosive devices and the ttempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister earlier this year.

Despite hundreds of interviews, the FBI said it still has not been able to uncover a motive for the shooting, but it said that the portrait of Crooks that has emerged is of a reclusive loner whose primary social circle was his family. Crooks’ parents have been “extremely cooperative” with investigators, Rojek said, and the extensive planning that preceded the shooting was done online.

The parents have said they had no knowledge of Crooks’ plans, and investigators have no reason to doubt that, the FBI said.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

1h ago

Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition
Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition

The Canadian women’s soccer team’s Olympic story took another dramatic twist on Monday. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they will appeal FIFA's sanctions to the Canadian...

31m ago

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist...

3h ago

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

4h ago

