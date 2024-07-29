Turkish official accuses Israel of targeting Erdogan after he seemed to threaten to invade over Gaza

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 7:53 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 7:56 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — A senior Turkish official on Monday accused the Israeli government of trying to “hide your war crimes” by targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he seemingly threatened to invade Israel.

Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s head of communications, said on social media platform X that those who threaten the president “do so at their own peril.” The post criticized Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

In televised remarks to ruling party officials late Sunday, Erdogan had commented on Israel’s military operations. “Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” he said. “There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps.”

Erdogan, who has been highly critical of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, seemed to be referring to Turkish involvement in Libya’s conflict and to its support of Azerbaijan in fighting Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Erdogan “follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel.” The post featured photographs of Erdogan and the former Iraqi leader who was executed for crimes against humanity in 2006, Katz added: “Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended.”

NATO member Turkey portrays itself as a strong supporter of Palestinian rights and hosts Hamas leaders. Erdogan has described Hamas, which is widely described as a terrorist organization in the West, as a resistance movement.

The Associated Press

