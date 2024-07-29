UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students

FILE - Students gather on the UCLA campus to protest the Israel-Hamas War, April 29, 2024, in Los Angeles. A federal judge ordered Monday, July 29, that UCLA craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 8:50 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 8:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ordered Monday that the University of California, Los Angeles, craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus.

Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war. Yitzchok Frankel, a UCLA law student who is Jewish, said in the lawsuit that he declined an invitation from the director of student life to help host a lunch gathering because he did not feel safe participating.

“Under ordinary circumstances, I would have leapt at the chance to participate in this event,” Frankel said. “My Jewish identity and religion are integral to who I am, and I believe it is important to mentor incoming students and encourage them to be proud of their Judaism, too.”

But Frankel argued UCLA was failing to foster a safe environment for Jewish students on campus.

UCLA spokesperson Mary Osako said the school is “committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive campus, holding those who engaged in violence accountable, and combatting antisemitism in all forms.”

“We have applied lessons learned from this spring’s protests and continue to work to foster a campus culture where everyone feels welcome and free from intimidation, discrimination and harassment,” Osako said in a statement.

The University was ordered to craft a proposed plan by next month.

The demonstrations at UCLA became part of a movement at campuses across the country against the Israel-Hamas war. At UCLA, law enforcement ordered in May that over a thousand protesters break up their encampment as tensions rose on campus. Counter-demonstrators had attacked the encampment overnight, and at least 15 protesters suffered injuries. In June, dozens of protesters on campus were arrested after they tried to set up a new encampment.

Associated Press, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

3h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

2h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

42m ago

No amount of resources, coordination could have stopped Jasper wildfire: officials
No amount of resources, coordination could have stopped Jasper wildfire: officials

Conventional firefighting tools were simply no match for a destructive "raging inferno" that raced toward Jasper last week, ultimately destroying a large portion of the town, officials are now saying. “There...

3m ago

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

3h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

2h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

42m ago

No amount of resources, coordination could have stopped Jasper wildfire: officials
No amount of resources, coordination could have stopped Jasper wildfire: officials

Conventional firefighting tools were simply no match for a destructive "raging inferno" that raced toward Jasper last week, ultimately destroying a large portion of the town, officials are now saying. “There...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

3h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

12h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.
2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 
More Videos