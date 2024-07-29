Utility cuts natural gas service to landslide-stricken Southern California neighborhood

FILE - A roof of a house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, Monday, July 10, 2023. Natural gas service to multiple homes was being cut Monday, July 29, 2024, in a neighborhood on the peninsula, due to worsening conditions in an area where a long-running landslide has damaged houses, roads and utilities, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2024 6:05 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 6:26 pm.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Natural gas service to 135 homes was being cut Monday in a neighborhood on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula due to worsening conditions in an area where a long-running landslide has damaged houses, roads and utilities, authorities said.

Southern California Gas Co. cited “significant strain” on its infrastructure in announcing during the weekend that natural gas service would be shut off to homes in the Portuguese Bend area of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes.

“We regret this unexpected disruption of service,” the company said in a statement. “This dynamic situation requires we take immediate action to protect public safety.”

The land is moving as much a 9 inches (22.8 centimeters) per week, the company said.

The gas company said it will give $2,500 to each account holder to help with immediate needs, such as laundry and meals. There was no estimate for restoration of service.

Portuguese Bend is among several neighborhoods in an area of ancient landslides. Significant increases in land movement began in spring 2023, following heavy winter rains. Water percolating into the ground is believed to be lubricating the earth.

Earlier this year, earth movement forced the dismantling of the landmark Wayfarers Chapel to prevent it from being destroyed. It is hoped that it can be reconstructed elsewhere.

The Associated Press



