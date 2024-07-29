WestJet, Air North announce deal for single-ticket travel involving both airlines

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. WestJet and Whitehorse-based Air North have announced a new agreement that will allow single-ticket travel across both airlines' networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 5:38 pm.

WHITEHORSE, YUKON — WestJet and Whitehorse-based Air North have announced a new agreement that will allow single-ticket travel across both airlines’ networks.

A statement from WestJet says the new “interline agreement” allows passengers to book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet’s network and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

It says that means there will be a single check-in point and checked luggage will be delivered directly to the final destination for connecting itineraries starting July 31.

Jared Mikoch-Gerke, director of alliances and airport affairs for WestJet says the agreement will “redefine” air travel to Yukon and the Northwest Territories, sparking new tourism and business travel opportunities.

He says in a statement that the agreement will also help remote communities with access to education, medical and cargo services.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai issued a statement saying the territory is “thrilled” to support the agreement, calling it a “significant step toward enhancing connectivity and convenience for travellers across the Yukon and beyond.”

Air North CEO Joe Sparling says safe, affordable and seamless air travel is a necessity rather than a luxury for northerners, and the deal with WestJet will expand access to and from the rest of the world for territory residents and visitors.

Air North currently serves 12 Canadian destinations including four Northern communities in Yukon as well as Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

Once the interline agreement begins, passengers will be able to book a single ticket to connect with more than 100 destinations across the WestJet network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

4h ago

1 man injured in Mississauga shooting
1 man injured in Mississauga shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre in...

1h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

2h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

42m ago

