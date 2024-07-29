Work continues on six significant wildfires near B.C.’s Slocan Lake

<p>The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia's Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews. The Aylwin Creek wildfire burns near Slocan, B.C., in a July 19, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - B.C. Wildfire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 4:12 am.

The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia’s Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.

Jason Lawler, incident commander with an Australian management team brought in to help, says what occurs in the morning can be very different than in the afternoons on some days.

In a video posted online by the BC Wildfire service, Lawler says layers of smoke are also making it difficult to deploy aircraft to help.

Lawler says he’s not expecting improvement in the weather in the coming days “and the weather conditions aren’t great at the moment.”

The entire village of Slocan, east of Kelowna, was ordered evacuated Sunday along with hundreds of surrounding properties as multiple fires burn nearby.

Mayor Jessica Lunn says the evacuation has been surreal but she is comforted by the amount of support her community is receiving.

“Everyone has been really nervous, (there’s) a lot of anxiety or angst, and I’ve been so heartened to see the care in community, the offers from the wider community, to support our fellow Slocanites and those affected by these fires,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of neighbours helping neighbours. So folks were quite prepared for the actual evacuation order.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: c4808aa46f99a65a207a926efab81f104c45ba240974d335a7ae1a4c3ebcdbea.jpg, Caption:

The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia’s Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews. The Aylwin Creek wildfire burns near Slocan, B.C., in a July 19, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – B.C. Wildfire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

8h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

9h ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route
TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route

The new TTC 305 Dundas streetcar route, and changes to the 203 High Park bus route, came into effect on July 28.

7h ago

Top Stories

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

8h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

9h ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route
TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route

The new TTC 305 Dundas streetcar route, and changes to the 203 High Park bus route, came into effect on July 28.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

8h ago

2:52
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday

In her seven-day weather forecast, Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect in the Greater Toronto Area.

10h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

3:11
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday

In her seven-day forecast, Denise Andreacchi has more on what you can expect this weekend and into the coming week.
More Videos