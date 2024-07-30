3 inmates dead and at least 9 injured in rural Nevada prison ‘altercation,’ officials say

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison near Ely, Nev., July 11, 2018. Officials say several inmates are dead and others have been transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” at the prison Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 8:56 pm.

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Three inmates have died and nine others were transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” on Tuesday at a maximum-security prison in a rural mining city in eastern Nevada, the state’s Department of Corrections said.

No officers were injured and the department gave no additional details about how the deaths and injuries occurred in Ely, Nevada. The department did not release the names of any of the inmates that died or the conditions of those injured.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request asking for more information on Tuesday.

The prison remains on lockdown as of late Tuesday afternoon as authorities investigate the deaths and injuries.

Ely State Prison is the only maximum-security prison in Nevada. In December 2022, several inmates held a hunger strike over what advocates and some family members described as unsafe conditions and inadequate food portions.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

6h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

25m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

1h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

1h ago

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

6h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

25m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

1h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

21h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos