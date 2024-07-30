A well-known Russian dissident is moved from prison along with others, their destinations unknown

FILE - Russian opposition activist and former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin gestures, smiling, as he stands in a defendant's cubicle in a courtroom, prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 9, 2022. Ilya Yashin, a prominent Kremlin critics who is serving an 8 1/2-year sentence for criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine, has been taken away from his prison to an unknown destination, his lawyer said Tuesday. (Yury Kochetkov/Pool via AP, Pool, File)

By Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:12 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) —

Ilya Yashin, a prominent Kremlin critic who is serving an 8 1/2-year sentence for criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine, has been moved from his prison to an unknown destination, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The statement on the Telegram messaging app by Tatyana Solomina gave no further details. However, it noted that several other figures imprisoned for criticizing the military or for alleged extremist activity because of their work with the organization of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny also were moved.

Among them are Oleg Orlov, chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, sentenced to 2 1/2 years in February; musician Alexandra Skochilenko, serving 7 years for replacing price tags in a supermarket with messages decrying civilian deaths in Ukraine; and former Navalny regional coordinators Lillia Chanysheva and Ksenia Fadeyeva, sentenced to 9 1/2 and 9 years.

Also Tuesday, Memorial said Germany-born Russian citizen Kevin Liik, who was sentenced to four years for allegedly providing information to German special services, has been removed from his prison.

The movements prompted speculation on social media about whether they were in preparation for some kind of a prisoner swap. Kremlin critics and rights advocates have previously called for exchanges that would release Russian political prisoners.

Yashin is one of the few well-known Kremlin critics to stay in Russia after the start of the war. He was arrested in June 2022 in a Moscow park, convicted of spreading false information about Russian soldiers, and sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.

The charge stemmed from a YouTube livestream in which he talked about civilians slain in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. After Russian forces withdrew from the area in March 2022, hundreds of corpses were found, some with their hands bound and shot at close range.

His harsh sentence didn’t silence Yashin’s sharp criticism of the Kremlin. Yashin’s associates regularly update his social media pages with messages he relays from prison. His YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

The convictions for extremism and war criticism are part of a Kremlin crackdown on dissent that has sharply intensified since the February 2022 start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities often transport prisoners without prior notice to their lawyers or families and some do not surface for several weeks. Navalny in December was moved without announcement from a prison in central Russia to one above the Arctic Circle, a trip he said took 20 days. He died of unexplained causes at the prison in February.

Two Americans are imprisoned in Russia on espionage convictions: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, sentenced to 20 years in July, and corporate security executive Paul Whelan. Russian-American dual national Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, convicted in July of spreading false information about the military and sentenced to 6 1/2 years.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

11h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

16h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos