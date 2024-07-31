Blue Jays trade Kevin Kiermaier to Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough

The Toronto Blue Jays dealt outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi.

Kiermaier, 34, signed a one-year extension with the Blue Jays this past off-season after spending a decade in the outfield as a Tampa Bay Ray.

Although regarded more for his defensive output than anything else, Kiermaier’s offensive numbers took a turn for the worse in his second season with Toronto in 2024. He batted just .195 after nearly reaching a career-high at the plate last season.

Kiermaier announced earlier this month that he intends on retiring at the end of the season, so now he will get the opportunity to chase a championship in Los Angeles with the NL West-leading Dodgers.

In 2023, Kiermaier won his fourth Gold Glove in centre field, and he has continued his defensive excellence in 2024. He ranks among the league leaders in defensive runs saved and outs above average.

Los Angeles ranks among MLB’s worst clubs in outfield defence, so Kiermaier should be able to step in as a late-game replacement or pinch runner in a loaded Dodgers lineup.

Yarbrough, 32, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, but has done a solid job of limiting runs in 2024. Through 67.1 innings this season, the seven-year MLB veteran has a 3.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

A long-time Rays hurler, Yarbrough found himself in Los Angeles at last year’s trade deadline. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, as his one-year, $3.9-million contract comes to a close.

While he has worked only out of the bullpen for the Dodgers this season, Yarbrough has made 68 career starts and figures to get the chance to help the Blue Jays work through the remaining 55 games of the season after trading away Yimi Garcia, Yusei Kikuchi and Trevor Richards.