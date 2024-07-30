Felix Auger-Aliassime found a way to beat the heat in a hurry on Tuesday.

The Canadian breezed into the third round of men’s singles at the Olympics with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maximilian Marterer of Germany on a very hot day in Paris.

The match was completed in just over an hour.

Auger-Aliassime, the Olympic No. 13 seed, has achieved some of his best results this year on clay.

The Canadian advanced to the round of 16 at the French Open on the same Roland-Garros courts and also reached the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event on clay in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez couldn’t derail a successful retirement tour for Angelique Kerber.

The German star, who has announced she is retiring after the Olympics, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Fernandez on Tuesday at Roland-Garros.

The third-round exit was the same spot where Fernandez’s run ended at the French Open at the same venue a few months ago.

Kerber, 36, is a three-time Grand Slam winner. She broke Fernandez seven times.