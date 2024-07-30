Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime rolls into 3rd round of Paris Olympics

Felix Auger Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ben Shelton of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias).

By Sportsnet

Posted July 30, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 9:15 am.

Felix Auger-Aliassime found a way to beat the heat in a hurry on Tuesday.

The Canadian breezed into the third round of men’s singles at the Olympics with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maximilian Marterer of Germany on a very hot day in Paris.

The match was completed in just over an hour.

Auger-Aliassime, the Olympic No. 13 seed, has achieved some of his best results this year on clay.

Related:

The Canadian advanced to the round of 16 at the French Open on the same Roland-Garros courts and also reached the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event on clay in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez couldn’t derail a successful retirement tour for Angelique Kerber.

The German star, who has announced she is retiring after the Olympics, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Fernandez on Tuesday at Roland-Garros.

The third-round exit was the same spot where Fernandez’s run ended at the French Open at the same venue a few months ago.

Kerber, 36, is a three-time Grand Slam winner. She broke Fernandez seven times.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

11h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

16h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos