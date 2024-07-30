Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

The Canada flag is seen at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Cormac Mac Sweeney and Hana Mae Nassar

Posted July 30, 2024 6:58 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 7:26 pm.

There’s a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

It’s been an unfortunate storyline for Canada’s women’s team at the Paris Olympics. There have been suspensions, docked points, and many questions after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on Team New Zealand’s practices.

Now, NDP MP Niki Ashton, who sits on the Heritage Committee, says she believes Parliament should look into the scandal to determine how it happened and figure out how to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

“At the same time, I can’t say enough about just how heroic the players and the team have been after everything that has happened. They have given it their all. They have made us all proud. They remind us that it takes years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice to reach this point. It also takes supportive families, friends, coaches and communities to reach this point,” Ashton said.

“Looking ahead it is doubly important that we follow up with what happened at the level of the officials and the organization as we prepare to co-host the 2026 Men’s World Cup.”

Sandra Prusina, a NewsRadio sports anchor who has covered women’s soccer for years, says it’s no surprise that politicians want to investigate what happened, especially given Canada is set to play host to the FIFA World Cup in two years.

“A lot of bad news that’s come from both the men’s and the women’s side and the fact that you’re set to host the world in a couple of years and bring the World Cup to Canada, you really need to have your ducks in a row,” she explained.

When the Heritage Committee investigated Hockey Canada for its handling of alleged sexual assault incidents, it led to a massive shake up in the organization.

Prusina says she expects something similar in this case.

“I think Bev Priestman will no longer be coaching that team. We know about the suspensions but I think there will be a clean house of sorts when it comes to the women’s side,” Prusina said.

The Trudeau government has already pulled back some funding for Canada Soccer and the federal minister for Sport has promised to get to the bottom of this.

Players on the women’s team have said they were unaware of drone use and have expressed frustrations.

“These players don’t want that to be their legacy and that’s why they’re playing with their backs against the wall,” said Prusina.

Priestman was suspended by Canada Soccer for the remainder of the Games due to the scandal. Andy Spence has stepped in to coach the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canadian women's soccer team coach Bev Priestman.
Canadian women’s soccer team coach Bev Priestman. (CP/Scott Barbour).

Priestman initially denied any involvement in the spying allegations. However, in a statement on July 28, she said she was “heartbroken” for the players on the team and apologized to members and Canadians.

“I know how hard they worked following a very difficult year in 2023, and that they are a group of people who care very much about sportsmanship and integrity,” the statement reads.

“As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release announcing Priestman’s removal that “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

He added Priestman is suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament — and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

5h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

3h ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

16m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

7h ago

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

5h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

3h ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

16m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

20h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos