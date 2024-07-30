There’s a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

It’s been an unfortunate storyline for Canada’s women’s team at the Paris Olympics. There have been suspensions, docked points, and many questions after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on Team New Zealand’s practices.

Now, NDP MP Niki Ashton, who sits on the Heritage Committee, says she believes Parliament should look into the scandal to determine how it happened and figure out how to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

“At the same time, I can’t say enough about just how heroic the players and the team have been after everything that has happened. They have given it their all. They have made us all proud. They remind us that it takes years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice to reach this point. It also takes supportive families, friends, coaches and communities to reach this point,” Ashton said.

“Looking ahead it is doubly important that we follow up with what happened at the level of the officials and the organization as we prepare to co-host the 2026 Men’s World Cup.”

Sandra Prusina, a NewsRadio sports anchor who has covered women’s soccer for years, says it’s no surprise that politicians want to investigate what happened, especially given Canada is set to play host to the FIFA World Cup in two years.

“A lot of bad news that’s come from both the men’s and the women’s side and the fact that you’re set to host the world in a couple of years and bring the World Cup to Canada, you really need to have your ducks in a row,” she explained.

When the Heritage Committee investigated Hockey Canada for its handling of alleged sexual assault incidents, it led to a massive shake up in the organization.

Prusina says she expects something similar in this case.

“I think Bev Priestman will no longer be coaching that team. We know about the suspensions but I think there will be a clean house of sorts when it comes to the women’s side,” Prusina said.

The Trudeau government has already pulled back some funding for Canada Soccer and the federal minister for Sport has promised to get to the bottom of this.

Players on the women’s team have said they were unaware of drone use and have expressed frustrations.

“These players don’t want that to be their legacy and that’s why they’re playing with their backs against the wall,” said Prusina.

Priestman was suspended by Canada Soccer for the remainder of the Games due to the scandal. Andy Spence has stepped in to coach the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canadian women’s soccer team coach Bev Priestman. (CP/Scott Barbour).

Priestman initially denied any involvement in the spying allegations. However, in a statement on July 28, she said she was “heartbroken” for the players on the team and apologized to members and Canadians.

“I know how hard they worked following a very difficult year in 2023, and that they are a group of people who care very much about sportsmanship and integrity,” the statement reads.

“As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release announcing Priestman’s removal that “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

He added Priestman is suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament — and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.