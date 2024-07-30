City lawyers offer different view about why Chicago police stopped man before fatal shooting

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 7:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A man killed in March in a shootout with Chicago police was stopped because of illegally tinted windows, city attorneys said in a court filing, contradicting earlier information that officers had pulled him over because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Police fired their guns nearly 100 times, striking Dexter Reed at least 13 times, according to an autopsy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA, which investigates police shootings, said Reed fired first. Reed’s mother has filed a lawsuit, alleging excessive force in her son’s death.

In a court filing last week, the city asked a judge to dismiss key portions of the lawsuit. Attorneys also disclosed that Reed, 26, was stopped because of tinted windows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday.

COPA had said the shooting was preceded by a stop for not wearing a seatbelt, raising questions about the legitimacy of the stop.

Ephraim Eaddy, COPA’s deputy chief administrator, said the department stands by the “statements made previously and supporting materials released publicly by our agency in the ongoing investigations.”

Reed’s sister, Porscha Banks, is upset over efforts by the city to get the lawsuit dismissed.

“They are trying to deny my family justice after those officers did so much wrong to my brother,” Banks said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

6h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

26m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

1h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

1h ago

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

6h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

26m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

1h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

22h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos