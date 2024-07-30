Cycling advocates warn of ‘crisis’ after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Yorkville cyclist struck
Toronto police say a female cyclist was fatally struck by a dump truck in Yorkville on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo: Walter Korolewych/CityNews.

By Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 2:31 pm.

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto’s streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city this year.

The five fatalities so far in 2024 have surpassed the city’s combined number of cyclist deaths from 2021 to 2023.

Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, said the toll “points to a crisis.”

“It shouldn’t take somebody dying for it to be a real wake-up call that we need to ensure that our bikers are safe,” he said.

On Thursday morning, a female cyclist was biking in Toronto’s Yorkville area when she exited the bike lane and was hit by a dump truck, police have said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation, police say they are looking into whether a nearby construction bin on the road factored into the collision.

Longfield said it “seems very likely” that the cyclist may have had to leave the bike lane to avoid an obstruction, something he said Toronto cyclists are forced to do too often. Though the city has made progress in advancing its cycling network, Longfield said there’s more to be done.

“This network, this chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” he said. “If we’re not prioritizing, making sure the bikeways are clear and accessible and not blocked … it really undermines the effectiveness of that entire network, and it puts people’s lives at risk.”

Related:

The City of Toronto announced on Monday that it was increasing fines to help curb illegal parking, including raising the penalty for parking a prohibited vehicle on a bicycle path from $60 to $200. Albert Koehl, a coordinator with Toronto Community Bikeways Coalition, applauded that move but warned penalties only work if the rules are enforced.

“What we’re calling on the city to do is greater vigilance of construction sites,” said Koehl. “The second thing is also greater enforcement by the parking enforcement office of blockages of bike lanes from cars that are illegally stopped.”

Koehl said enforcement should be consistent and more frequent, and more cameras should be used to combat illegal parking. He added there should also be more oversight for the technology used by trucks to assess blind spots, and clear signage during construction work.

Koehl called Thursday’s collision “devastating,” and said it highlights the risks cyclists in the city face everyday.

“These are dangers that need to be taken seriously,” said Koehl. “Sadly, we feel a sense of failure as well, when we’ve called on the city and on the police to take more action and we see one of these tragedies.”

In response to these incidents, the city has advanced several road safety projects, including its Vision Zero plan that launched in 2016 which aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

In 2021, Toronto City Council also committed to implementing 100 kilometres of new bikeways by 2024. As of May, the city was on track to deliver 75 kilometres by the end of this year.

He said that in addition to action by policymakers, more community awareness about bike safety is crucial. Drivers often park in bike lanes for convenience, but even a temporary stoppage can be a matter of life and death for cyclists, he said.

“You might be safe in your own car, but your loved ones might be walking, riding a bike or taking transit,” he said. “The safety of all of us is something that’s worth investing in, even if it means some inconvenience to me personally as a driver.”

Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists, another bike advocacy group, is hosting a ghost bike ride on Wednesday as a memorial for the cyclist.

“At the end of the day, we just all want to get home safely,” Longfield said. “To do that, we need to make sure that our sidewalks and bikeways are as safe as possible, all year round.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand
Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand

Canada fell just short of capturing a stunning Olympic gold in women's rugby sevens on Tuesday. New Zealand rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to beat Canada 19-12 in the final in Paris. The silver...

updated

25m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

3h ago

Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation
Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation

TORONTO — A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years. The report from Urbanation Inc. says average condo rents on new leases...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand
Canada takes silver in Olympic rugby sevens after dropping final vs. New Zealand

Canada fell just short of capturing a stunning Olympic gold in women's rugby sevens on Tuesday. New Zealand rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to beat Canada 19-12 in the final in Paris. The silver...

updated

25m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

3h ago

Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation
Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation

TORONTO — A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years. The report from Urbanation Inc. says average condo rents on new leases...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

15h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

20h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos