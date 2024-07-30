Des Moines officers kill suspect after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:42 am.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man in Des Moines early Tuesday after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, authorities said.

Officers went to a home at around 3:30 a.m. in response to a report about someone violating a protective order, police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Minutes later, they saw the suspect’s vehicle near the home and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

During a chase, the man’s vehicle left the road and came to a stop. Within seconds officers reported that shots were fired and that one of them had been shot, Parizek wrote. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Parizek didn’t identify the wounded officer but said he is 37 years old and has worked for the Des Moines department for four years. He was shot in the chest.

Des Moines detectives and state authorities are investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

17m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

41m ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

6h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

56m ago

