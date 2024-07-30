Disneyland workers vote to ratify new contracts that raise wages

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 10:48 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:56 am.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland workers have voted to ratify new contracts that include wage hikes and changes to sick leave policies after months of negotiations.

Workers including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants voted to ratify the three-year contracts that bump the minimum base wage to $24 an hour this year from a previous $19.90, a coalition of four unions representing 14,000 workers said late Monday. The deal was reached after the workers at Disney’s California theme parks and resort area authorized a potential strike following months of negotiations over wages, sick leave and other benefits.

“For months hard-working cast members have stood together at the bargaining table and in the parks to ensure Disney recognized what they bring to the theme park experience, and these contracts are a concrete and direct result of this tireless work,” the coalition said in a statement.

Disneyland, which has been the world’s second-most visited theme park after Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida, welcomed the vote and said it values its employees. Most of the more than 35,000 workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and the shopping and entertainment district Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif. are represented by labor unions.

“We are pleased that our cast members approved the new agreements, which, along with all we offer as part of our employment experience, demonstrate how much we value them and our profound commitment to their overall well-being,” Jessica Good, a spokesperson for the resort, said in a statement.

The Associated Press

