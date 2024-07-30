Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the 29-year-old man arrived at the West Division police station around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

It’s alleged the man began firing an air pistol and “discharging projectiles.” Two police officers attempted to arrest the man and used energy weapons but were unsuccessful in subduing the suspect, who then barricaded himself inside a public restroom inside the police station.

The man continued to fire the air pistol as officers again attempted to take him into custody. The SIU said the suspect was eventually arrested and taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) confirmed that two officers suffered minor injuries during the interaction.

The incident resulted in the Pickering police station being closed for several hours. Outside the station Saturday evening, yellow police tape blocked the front door. A printed sign said the station was closed, and a phone number was below the message. A cruiser blocked one of the entrances.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, which is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

With files from Nick Westoll of CityNews