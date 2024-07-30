Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

Durham police
A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 7:26 am.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the 29-year-old man arrived at the West Division police station around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

It’s alleged the man began firing an air pistol and “discharging projectiles.” Two police officers attempted to arrest the man and used energy weapons but were unsuccessful in subduing the suspect, who then barricaded himself inside a public restroom inside the police station.

The man continued to fire the air pistol as officers again attempted to take him into custody. The SIU said the suspect was eventually arrested and taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) confirmed that two officers suffered minor injuries during the interaction.

The incident resulted in the Pickering police station being closed for several hours. Outside the station Saturday evening, yellow police tape blocked the front door. A printed sign said the station was closed, and a phone number was below the message. A cruiser blocked one of the entrances.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, which is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

With files from Nick Westoll of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

3h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

41m ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

2h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57 (pictured below), was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

3h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

41m ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

2h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57 (pictured below), was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

14h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

23h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.
More Videos