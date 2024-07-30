GM Atkins calls Jays’ roster moves part of ‘retooling’ process

Ross Atkins Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks at a press conference. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 30, 2024 10:04 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays’ general manager Ross Atkins, coming off one of the busiest trade deadline periods in team history, spoke with the media Tuesday night after putting the finishing touches on a busy day.

The Blue Jays shipped out every pending free agent on their roster in a group that featured Yimi Garcia, Danny Jansen, Nate Pearson, Trevor Richards, Justin Turner, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kevin Kiermaier and Yusei Kikuchi.

In total, the Blue Jays dealt away eight players over the past six days, each of whom began the season on their MLB roster, and received 14 players in return. Of those 14 players, all but one, reliever Ryan Yarborough, are still considered prospects, and 12 are position players.

Atkins was adamant that this trade deadline did not signal a rebuild for the Blue Jays, but rather a retooling of sorts.

The GM said that he expects the Blue Jays to compete and contend in 2025 and beyond.

He said the trades leading up to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline were meant to increase the club’s positional depth and improve the organization’s overall athleticism — and injecting new life into a farm system whose quality had dipped considerably in recent years.

After starting the year with post-season expectations, Atkins made clear the disappointment he feels at the Blue Jays being in the position of trading away their established players rather than adding more of them.

Toronto sent reliever Richards to the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Jay Harry before acquiring third baseman Charles McAdoo from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utility man Kiner-Falefa and cash considerations.

The Jays dealt outfielder Kiermaier to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Kiermaier announced last week that he intends to retire at the end of the season. Kiermaier, 34, was hitting just .195 with four home runs and 18 runs-batted in over 81 games with Toronto this season.

The 22-year-old Harry has appeared in 82 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, hitting .214 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

McAdoo, 22, has split this season between High-A Greensboro and double-A Altoona. In 87 games, he’s hitting .315 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 63 RBIs, while registering 17 stolen bases.

The 31-year-old Richards had appeared in 45 games (two starts) with Toronto, posting a 2-1 record, 4.64 earned-run average with 49 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

Kiner-Falefa, 29, appeared in 82 games this season, his first with Toronto. He’s hitting career-high .292 with 17 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs.

Toronto, which is last in the American League East, dealt infielder Turner and pitcher Garcia to Seattle, pitcher Kikuchi to Houston, pitcher Pearson to the Chicago Cubs, and catcher Jansen to Boston.

