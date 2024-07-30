Hearing about deadly Titanic submersible implosion to take place in September

FILE - Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 1:13 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel.

The experimental Titan submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, killing all five people on board, in June 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation into what happened, but that investigation is taking longer than originally anticipated.

A formal hearing that is a key piece of the Marine Board of Investigation’s inquiry will begin in the middle of September in North Charleston, South Carolina, Coast Guard officials said on Monday. Coast Guard officials said in a statement that the purpose of the hearing will be to “consider evidence related to the loss of the Titan submersible.”

The Titan was the subject of scrutiny in the undersea exploration community in part because of its unconventional design and its creator’s decision to forgo standard independent checks.

“The hearing will examine all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The hearing is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16 and stretch out over nearly two weeks, ending on either Sept. 26 or 27, Coast Guard officials said. The marine board is expected to issue a report with evidence, conclusions and recommendations when its investigation is finished, the Coast Guard said.

The implosion killed Titan operator Stockton Rush; veteran Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood; and British adventurer Hamish Harding. OceanGate, a company co-founded by Rush that owned the submersible, suspended operations a year ago.

The Titan made its final dive on June 18, 2023, and lost contact with its support vessel about two hours later. When it was reported overdue, rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the area, about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The wreckage of the Titan was subsequently found on the ocean floor about 300 meters off the bow of the Titanic, Coast Guard officials said.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

1h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

2h ago

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

1h ago

Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation
Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation

TORONTO — A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years. The report from Urbanation Inc. says average condo rents on new leases...

1h ago

