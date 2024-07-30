July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of 214.8 millimetres of rain fell at the airport this month, breaking a 70-year-old record.

It breaks the record set back in October of 1954 when Hurricane Hazel dropped 213.8 millimetres of rain on the GTA, setting the record for the wettest month since records had begun.

The record became official with the 6.79 millimetres of rain on Tuesday. The wettest day of the month was on July 16 when 97.8 millimetres fell.

It caused widespread flooding across the GTA, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard and parts of the TTC.

The rain also caused over 150,000 people to lose power after a Hydro One transmission station was flooded.

The is the second rain record broken this year as this April became the wettest April ever recorded with 135.1 millimetres of rain.