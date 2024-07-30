July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

Person driving motorcycle in rain in Toronto
Person riding small motorcycle in the pouring rain on Bloor Street in Toronto on July 16, 2024. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 30, 2024 7:03 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 7:23 pm.

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of 214.8 millimetres of rain fell at the airport this month, breaking a 70-year-old record.

It breaks the record set back in October of 1954 when Hurricane Hazel dropped 213.8 millimetres of rain on the GTA, setting the record for the wettest month since records had begun.

Related:

The record became official with the 6.79 millimetres of rain on Tuesday. The wettest day of the month was on July 16 when 97.8 millimetres fell.

It caused widespread flooding across the GTA, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard and parts of the TTC.

The rain also caused over 150,000 people to lose power after a Hydro One transmission station was flooded.

The is the second rain record broken this year as this April became the wettest April ever recorded with 135.1 millimetres of rain.

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

5h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

3h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

10m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

7h ago

