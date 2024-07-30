Leylah Fernandez eliminated in Olympic women’s singles tennis

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez couldn’t derail a successful retirement tour for Angelique Kerber.

The German star, who has announced she is retiring after the Olympics, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Fernandez on Tuesday at Roland-Garros.

The third-round exit was the same spot where Fernandez’s run ended at the French Open at the same venue a few months ago.

Kerber, 36, is a three-time Grand Slam winner. She broke Fernandez seven times.

Felix Auger-Aliassime now becomes Canada’s last hope in Olympic singles. He will face Maximilian Marterer around 8 a.m. on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.