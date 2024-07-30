Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition

FILE - Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, state officials said Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

By Nadia Lathan, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 11:56 am.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. In 2021, a judge approved a $650 million settlement with the company, formerly known as Facebook, over similar claims of users in Illinois.

“This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world’s biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans’ privacy rights,” Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

Meta said in a statement: “We are pleased to resolve this matter, and look forward to exploring future opportunities to deepen our business investments in Texas, including potentially developing data centers.”

Filed in 2022, the Texas lawsuit alleged that Meta was in violation of a state law that prohibits capturing or selling a resident’s biometric information, such as their face or fingerprint, without their consent.

The company announced in 2021 that it was shutting down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others.

At the time, more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users had opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system. Facebook introduced facial recognition more than a decade earlier but gradually made it easier to opt out of the feature as it faced scrutiny from courts and regulators.

Facebook in 2019 stopped automatically recognizing people in photos and suggesting people “tag” them, and instead of making that the default, asked users to choose if they wanted to use its facial recognition feature.

___

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Nadia Lathan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

18m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

42m ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

6h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

57m ago

Top Stories

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

18m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

42m ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

6h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

12h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

17h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos