Officer fatally shoots armed man on Indiana college campus after suspect doesn’t respond to commands

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 4:27 pm.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot an armed man on a northeastern college campus Tuesday after the suspect failed to respond to officers’ commands, police said.

The shooting at Purdue University Fort Wayne prompted school officials to close the campus for the remainder of Tuesday in the city about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Chief Scott Caudill of the Fort Wayne Police Department said the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name had not been released by authorities by Tuesday afternoon and it was unclear whether he was shot by a Fort Wayne officer or a Purdue-Fort Wayne officer.

Messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press seeking additional details from the Fort Wayne police spokesperson were not immediately returned.

Caudill said the DeKalb County Community Corrections office contacted his department about 7:15 a.m. seeking help locating a man who had failed to return to their custody. Minutes later, police learned the suspect might be armed with a handgun and was possibly on the Purdue-Fort Wayne campus, he said.

Fort Wayne and campus officers found the armed man walking on the campus and approached him, but Caudill said the suspect did not respond to their commands. He said that at 7:48 a.m., officers notified dispatch “that shots had been fired and the subject was struck.”

Caudill said Fort Wayne police and Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting along with the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County prosecutors and the county coroner.

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

2h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

27m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

4h ago

Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario
Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario

A deadly outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages continues to spread with 18 cases now confirmed across Canada, Health Canada revealed in an update on Tuesday. Health...

1h ago

