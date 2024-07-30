Ottawa announces more than $192 million for Nova Scotia clean energy projects

Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced more than $192 million for six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia. Wilkinson speaks during an announcement at Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2024 12:41 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 12:42 pm.

HALIFAX — Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced more than $192 million for six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia.

Wilkinson says $117.6 million will help with the installation of three 50-megawatt battery storage systems to be operated by Nova Scotia Power Inc. in Bridgewater, N.S., Spider Lake, N.S., and White Rock, N.S.

The minister says the funding builds on the $138.2-million loan announced for the battery storage projects by the Canada Infrastructure Bank in February.

As well, Wilkinson says three wind farm projects will get $25 million each from Ottawa’s $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

That money is to assist the wind energy projects near Windsor, N.S., Higgins Mountain, N.S., and Wedgeport, N.S.

Wilkinson says the federal government wants to assist Nova Scotia in electrifying its economy to meet the province’s goal of getting off coal by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

