Passenger train derails in India, killing 2 passengers and injuring 20 others

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operations after a Mumbai bound passenger train derailed near the town of Barabamboo in Jharkhand state, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 12:16 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 12:26 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger train derailed Tuesday in eastern India, killing at least two passengers and injuring 20 others, a railroad official said.

Dozens of rescuers pulled the injured passengers from the derailed coaches and moved them to hospitals and government health centers for treatment, railway spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said. The cause of the accident is being investigated, he said.

The train was on its way to Mumbai when it derailed near the town of Barabamboo in Jharkhand state, causing 18 coaches to derail, Charan said.

Earlier this month a passenger train derailed in northern India, killing at least two passengers. Last year, a train crash in eastern India killed over 280 people in one of the country’s deadliest accidents in decades.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India daily, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track. Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents happen annually, most blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

6h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

5h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

4h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

3h ago

