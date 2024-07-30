TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city’s most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina Avenue is now in service.

The priority bus lane will remain in place until streetcar service returns later this year, the TTC said in a release.

All southbound buses on the 510 Spadina route are now using the dedicated curbside lane on Spadina between Richmond Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, and the weekday afternoon diversions that were put in place on July 8 have ended.

The temporary SB bus lane between Richmond St W and Lakeshore Blvd W has been installed! ????



This will help traffic flow & cyclist safety on Spadina while @TTChelps operates 510 replacement buses.



Other SB lanes remain open for general traffic. pic.twitter.com/V9Pamy6yPK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 30, 2024

“Customers of the 510 Spadina replacement buses can once again use stops at all times on Spadina Ave. at Fort York Blvd./Bremner Blvd., and at Queen’s Quay W,” the TTC said. “Additionally, customers will have the option to transfer to 509 Harbourfront streetcars at Queen’s Quay for service to Union Station or Exhibition Place.”

The TTC replaced the streetcars that usually run along Spadina with a fleet of buses on June 23 for track repairs and modernization of the overhead power network.

But the loss of the streetcars impacted traffic more severely than initially expected, creating bottlenecks that snarled traffic and created dangerous conditions for cyclists.

The TTC hopes the new dedicated bus lane will help ease the pain a bit.

“The TTC is actively monitoring the route’s performance to ensure the new measures result in shorter travel times for customers who take the 510 Spadina south of Richmond St.,” the TTC said.