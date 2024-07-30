TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

A dedicated bus lane is now in service along a busy portion of Spadina Avenue, and local councillors are hoping it will ease some of the major traffic slowdowns in the area. Caryn Ceolin reports.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 30, 2024 11:40 am.

One of the city’s most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina Avenue is now in service.

The priority bus lane will remain in place until streetcar service returns later this year, the TTC said in a release.

All southbound buses on the 510 Spadina route are now using the dedicated curbside lane on Spadina between Richmond Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, and the weekday afternoon diversions that were put in place on July 8 have ended.

“Customers of the 510 Spadina replacement buses can once again use stops at all times on Spadina Ave. at Fort York Blvd./Bremner Blvd., and at Queen’s Quay W,” the TTC said. “Additionally, customers will have the option to transfer to 509 Harbourfront streetcars at Queen’s Quay for service to Union Station or Exhibition Place.”

The TTC replaced the streetcars that usually run along Spadina with a fleet of buses on June 23 for track repairs and modernization of the overhead power network.

But the loss of the streetcars impacted traffic more severely than initially expected, creating bottlenecks that snarled traffic and created dangerous conditions for cyclists.

The TTC hopes the new dedicated bus lane will help ease the pain a bit.

“The TTC is actively monitoring the route’s performance to ensure the new measures result in shorter travel times for customers who take the 510 Spadina south of Richmond St.,” the TTC said.

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

42m ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

6h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

57m ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

5h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

12h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

17h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
