Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary sentenced to life in prison for directing a terrorist group

FILE - This is a Friday, April 3, 2015 file photo of Anjem Choudary, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, April 3, 2015. Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary, who was previously convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State, was found guilty Tuesday by an London jury on terrorism-related charges. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 8:38 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 8:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for directing a terrorist group, days after he was convicted in Woolwich Crown Court of being a member of a banned organization — the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, or ALM — and for drumming up support for the group.

Justice Mark Wall said Choudary, 57, was “front and center in running a terrorist organization” that “encouraged young men into radical activity.”

ALM was outlawed by the British government in 2010 as a group involved in committing, preparing for or promoting terrorism.

Prosecutor Tom Little described Choudary as having a “warped and twisted mindset” and said he stepped in to lead ALM after Omar Bakri Muhammad, the group’s founder, was imprisoned in Lebanon between 2014 and March 2023.

Choudary, who was previously convicted of supporting the Islamic State group, denied at trial that he promoted ALM through his lectures, saying ALM no longer existed.

Under the terms of the sentence, Choudary must serve at least 28 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said the group has operated under many names, including the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society, which Choudary has spoken to.

The Islamic Thinkers Society was ALM’s U.S. branch, said New York Police Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner, who called the case historic.

Choudary was convicted with one of his followers, Khaled Hussein, who prosecutors said was a dedicated supporter of the group.

Hussein, 29, of Edmonton, Canada, was convicted of membership of a proscribed organization.

The two were arrested a year ago after Hussein landed at Heathrow Airport.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

3h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

40m ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

1h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

2h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

3h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

40m ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

1h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

14h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

23h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.
More Videos