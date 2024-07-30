Recent rains in North Korea flooded thousands of houses and vast farmland, state media says

This undated photo provided on Monday, July 29, 2024 by the North Korean government, shows a flood-hit area in North Phyongan province, North Korea.

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 8:15 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents, North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday.

North Korea earlier said more than 5,000 people stranded in Sinuiju city and Uiju town were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after Saturday’s rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell. But it hadn’t mentioned any specific damage, or said if there were any casualties.

North Korea is prone to flooding from heavy summer rains because of poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that about 4,100 houses, 3,000 hectares (about 7,410 acres) of agricultural fields and numerous public buildings, roads and railways in Sinuiju and Uiju were flooded.

It said about 150 people in nearby Jagang province had also been isolated due to a separate river flooding there, but they were all evacuated to safety by military helicopters.

KCNA didn’t say whether anyone died or was injured in those flood-ravaged areas.

In an emergency Politiburo meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un in Sinuiju, officials decided to build 4,400 new houses and strengthen embankments in Sinuiju and Uiju and restore damaged facilities in Jagang province, the report said.

Kim ordered urgent steps to supply flood victims with materials stockpiled for disaster relief and asked Politburo members to visit displaced people living in tents to console them and observe their living conditions, KCNA said.

Kim also asked authorities to “strictly punish” those who he said neglected their responsibilities for disaster prevention. KCNA didn’t specify what punishment would be handed down, but said Politburo members later approved the appointments of new Workers’ Party secretaries in the flood-hit regions and a new public security minister.

Kim earlier said North Korea’s emergency response agency and the Ministry of Public Security didn’t know the exact populations of the flood-battered areas, so the number of people rescued was much larger than expected.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press



Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

6h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

23m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

1h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

1h ago

