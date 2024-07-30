Rescuers search through mud and debris as deaths rise to 151 in landslides in southern India

A rescuer tends to a squirrel that survived after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

By Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 10:05 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:42 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of rescue workers searched through mud and debris Wednesday from multiple landslides that have killed at least 151 people in southern India, police said.

The multiple landslides occurred after torrential rains triggered torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.

Another 186 people were injured by the landslides that hit hilly areas in Kerala state’s Wayanad district early Tuesday, flattening houses, uprooting trees and destroying bridge, said police officer Aijaz, who uses one name.

More than a dozen bodies were found overnight, Aijaz said, as over 300 rescuers worked to pull out people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered by blocked roads and unstable terrain.

The first landslide occurred at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by another two hours later. Several areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, were isolated, and roads were washed away causing immense damage to homes, said Kerala’s top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Efforts to locate missing persons continue with all available resources,” their statement said.

Mundakka is in an area highly prone to disasters. However, the gushing soil, gravel, and rock reached the town of Chooralmala, 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away.

Vijayan said more than 3,000 people have been moved to relief camps. The government is ensuring the delivery of food and essential items to the relief camps.

Authorities sent vehicles carrying 20,000 liters of drinking water to the disaster area. Temporary hospitals are being set up, the statement said on Tuesday night.

Local media reported that most of the victims were tea estate workers. Television footage showed rescue workers making their way through mud and uprooted trees to reach those who had been stranded. Vehicles swept off the roads were seen stuck in a swollen river. Local TV news channels also aired phone calls of stranded people asking for help.

Authorities mobilized helicopters to help with rescue efforts and the Indian army was roped in to build a temporary bridge.

“We are trying every way to rescue our people,” state Health Minister Veena George said.

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad,” a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured,” Modi wrote. He announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,388) to the victims’ families.

India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains. Downpours have disrupted life for many, and authorities closed schools in some parts Tuesday.

Kerala, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, is prone to heavy rains, flooding and landslides. Nearly 500 people were killed in the state in 2018 in one of the worst floods.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the state has had heavy rainfall over its northern and central regions, with Wayanad district recording up to 28 centimeters (11 inches) of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

“Monsoon patterns are increasingly erratic and the quantum of rainfall that we receive in a short spell of time has increased. As a result, we see frequent instances of landslides and floods along the Western Ghats,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Koll also said authorities must check on rapid construction activities happening over landslide areas.

Ashok Sharma, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

8h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

2h ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

3h ago

GM Atkins calls Jays' roster moves part of 'retooling' process
GM Atkins calls Jays' roster moves part of 'retooling' process

Toronto Blue Jays' general manager Ross Atkins, coming off one of the busiest trade deadline periods in team history, spoke with the media Tuesday night after putting the finishing touches on a busy day. The...

40m ago

