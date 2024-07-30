Security officers cover Haiti’s prime minister with gunfire as he leaves hospital, government says

FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille, right, sits next to Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, July 2, 2024, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 12:24 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 12:42 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Security officers had to fire shots Monday to cover Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille’s exit from a hospital in Port-au-Prince on Monday, the prime minister’s office said.

Conille was visiting Haiti’s largest hospital with the head of the national police, Normil Rameu, and some journalists when gunshots were heard outside the building, it said.

The statement said the prime minister had just finished recording an interview when the shots were heard. It said the security agents fired a few shots as the group exited.

“The PM and his team left the hospital in complete safety and were escorted back to his office,” the statement said.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the incident.

Earlier this month, Conille and Haiti’s police chief visited the same hospital after authorities announced that they had regained control of the facility from armed gangs. At that time, Conille described what was left of the ravaged hospital as a “war zone.”

The statement from Conille’s office Friday said the hospital remains under the control of the Haitian National Police and the U.N.-supported multinational security mission led by Kenyan police that is to help confront the criminal gangs that are causing widespread violence in Haiti.

Gangs have been looting, setting fires and destroying medical institutions and pharmacies in the capital, where they control up to 80% of the area.

Gunmen have also seized police stations, attacked the main international airport, forcing its closure for nearly three months, and stormed Haiti’s two largest prisons.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

6h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

5h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

4h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

3h ago

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

6h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

5h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

4h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

6h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

15h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.
2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 
More Videos