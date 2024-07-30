Spain’s prime minister to testify in a probe alleging his wife’s corruption

MADRID (AP) — A judge arrived at Spain’s presidential palace in Madrid on Tuesday to take Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s statement, part of an investigation into allegations of corruption against his wife, which the premier had repeatedly called a “smear campaign.”

A group called Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” which describes itself as a union but its main activity is providing a platform for pursuing legal cases, alleged that Begoña Gómez used her position to influence business deals. Many of the group’s cases have been linked to right-wing causes targeting leftist politicians, and most of them never succeed.

Judge Carlos Peinado, who refused Sánchez’s request to testify in writing, is the first to enter La Moncloa complex to take a statement from a sitting prime minister. Sánchez — one of Europe’s longest serving Socialist leaders — is not obliged to testify because under Spanish law he is not required to do so against his wife.

A public prosecutor will be present, as well as the far-right Vox party after the judge accepted the party’s request to join the questioning.

Sánchez has constantly said the “smear campaign” aimed at damaging Spain’s leftist coalition government led by his Socialist party.

Spain’s Public Prosecutors’ office recommended the probe be thrown out, but a provincial court ruled that the lower-court judge could continue the investigation. Judge Peinado will either reject the allegations or recommend that the case go to trial.

After the probe was launched, Sánchez stunned the nation by saying in an open letter published on social media in April that he would contemplate stepping down for what he said was the “attack without precedent” against his wife. After five days of silence, Sánchez said he had decided to remain in office.

Earlier this year, Spain’s government watchdog on conflicts of interest tossed out a complaint made by the conservative Popular Party against Sánchez, alleging Gomez had influenced her husband in a decision related to an airline.

Gómez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. She studied marketing and has been involved with fundraising projects and non-governmental organizations.

The Associated Press



