Spain’s prime minister to testify in a probe alleging his wife’s corruption

FILE, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez next to his wife Begona Gomez, gives a thumb up during a campaign closing meeting in Madrid, Spain, on July 21, 2023. A judge arrived at Spain's presidential palace in Madrid on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to take a statement from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as part of an investigation into allegations that his wife, Begoña Gómez, used her position as the head of government's spouse to influence business deals. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 6:13 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 6:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — A judge arrived at Spain’s presidential palace in Madrid on Tuesday to take Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s statement, part of an investigation into allegations of corruption against his wife, which the premier had repeatedly called a “smear campaign.”

A group called Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” which describes itself as a union but its main activity is providing a platform for pursuing legal cases, alleged that Begoña Gómez used her position to influence business deals. Many of the group’s cases have been linked to right-wing causes targeting leftist politicians, and most of them never succeed.

Judge Carlos Peinado, who refused Sánchez’s request to testify in writing, is the first to enter La Moncloa complex to take a statement from a sitting prime minister. Sánchez — one of Europe’s longest serving Socialist leaders — is not obliged to testify because under Spanish law he is not required to do so against his wife.

A public prosecutor will be present, as well as the far-right Vox party after the judge accepted the party’s request to join the questioning.

Sánchez has constantly said the “smear campaign” aimed at damaging Spain’s leftist coalition government led by his Socialist party.

Spain’s Public Prosecutors’ office recommended the probe be thrown out, but a provincial court ruled that the lower-court judge could continue the investigation. Judge Peinado will either reject the allegations or recommend that the case go to trial.

After the probe was launched, Sánchez stunned the nation by saying in an open letter published on social media in April that he would contemplate stepping down for what he said was the “attack without precedent” against his wife. After five days of silence, Sánchez said he had decided to remain in office.

Earlier this year, Spain’s government watchdog on conflicts of interest tossed out a complaint made by the conservative Popular Party against Sánchez, alleging Gomez had influenced her husband in a decision related to an airline.

Gómez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. She studied marketing and has been involved with fundraising projects and non-governmental organizations.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

13h ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

1h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57 (pictured below), was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around...

59m ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

42m ago

