Suspect sought after alleged indecent acts at Pickering pharmacy

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly performed indecent acts at a pharmacy in Pickering.

Investigators say the suspect walked into a Rexall at 1822 Whites Road on Friday, July 26 at around 6:50 p.m. and approached an employee who was stocking shelves at the time.

The suspect started a conversation with the employee.

“As the employee’s back was turned to the suspect, he exposed his genitals and masturbated,” a police release alleges.

“The suspect then entered a different aisle and attempted to take a picture/video underneath a second victim’s dress using his cellphone. The second victim confronted the suspect, who fled the store on foot.”

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as Black, 25-30 years old, and around five foot ten with a slim build and auburn-coloured dreadlocks.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan emblem on the front and ‘Jordan’ written on the back, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an indecent act investigation. Durham Regional Police.