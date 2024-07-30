Suspect sought after alleged indecent acts at Pickering pharmacy
Posted July 30, 2024 5:37 pm.
Last Updated July 30, 2024 5:39 pm.
Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly performed indecent acts at a pharmacy in Pickering.
Investigators say the suspect walked into a Rexall at 1822 Whites Road on Friday, July 26 at around 6:50 p.m. and approached an employee who was stocking shelves at the time.
The suspect started a conversation with the employee.
“As the employee’s back was turned to the suspect, he exposed his genitals and masturbated,” a police release alleges.
“The suspect then entered a different aisle and attempted to take a picture/video underneath a second victim’s dress using his cellphone. The second victim confronted the suspect, who fled the store on foot.”
No physical injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as Black, 25-30 years old, and around five foot ten with a slim build and auburn-coloured dreadlocks.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan emblem on the front and ‘Jordan’ written on the back, black jogging pants, and black shoes.