Taiwan president urges democracies to unite at largest-ever gathering of foreign lawmakers in Taipei

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, center, arrives to speak at a gathering of the largest delegation of foreign lawmakers to visit Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The delegation by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, or IPAC, is a group of hundreds of lawmakers from 35 countries concerned about how democracies approach Beijing. Lai told attendees that their participation showed the importance of democratic unity, even as Beijing put pressure on lawmakers not to attend the conference. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

By Dake Kang, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 2:48 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 4:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te welcomed what he called the “largest-ever” delegation of foreign lawmakers to Taiwan and said Tuesday it showed the importance of democracies uniting, even as Beijing pressured members of the delegation not to visit.

“This demonstrates the support and the value various other countries place on Taiwan,” Lai said. “It also sends an important message to democratic countries around the world. Maintaining democracy requires unity, and we must protect democracy together.”

Lai made his remarks at a conference in Taipei held by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group of hundreds of lawmakers from 35 countries concerned about how democracies approach Beijing.

Beijing views the self-governed island democracy as part of its territory and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary. Lai’s party, the Democratic Progressive Party, doesn’t seek independence from China because he believes that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation.

Beijing sees Lai as a separatist and refuses to speak with him. China has ramped up pressure against the island since Lai took office in May, sending ships and planes on a large military drill to show displeasure at his inauguration. That comes after years of Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan — which has been ruled by the DPP for three terms now — on diplomatic, military and economic fronts.

Lai said at the conference that Taiwan would work with other democracies to protect democracy from “the threat of authoritarian expansionism.”

“China’s threat to any country is a threat to the whole world,” Lai told conference participants. China “uses diplomatic kidnapping, economic coercion, internet attacks, and spreading false and fake things to continuously muddle matters and seek to undermine regional peace and stability.”

Lai’s comments come as IPAC is under renewed scrutiny from Beijing. Lawmakers from at least six countries told The AP earlier this week that Chinese diplomats were pressuring them not to attend the conference, in what they described as efforts to isolate the self-governed island.

IPAC has long been despised by the Chinese government: Some members have been sanctioned by Beijing, and in 2021 the group was targeted by Chinese state-sponsored hackers, according to a U.S. indictment unsealed earlier this year.

In a written statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said IPAC “has no credibility at all” and repeated its stance that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.

“China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between countries with diplomatic ties with China and the Taiwan authorities,” the statement said.

Lai, also known by his English name William, is reviled by Beijing for his staunch opposition to political unification with the mainland. Earlier in his career, Lai said he was a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence,” but has since softened his rhetoric, saying he supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing prevents countries it has diplomatic relations with from having formal ties with Taipei. China has been peeling off the island’s diplomatic allies, often with promises of development aid, in a long-running competition between the two that has swung in Beijing’s favor in recent years. The Pacific Island nation of Nauru switched recognition to Beijing earlier this year, a move that reduced Taiwan’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies to 12.

Since Lai took office in May, tensions have continued to simmer in the region.

The U.S. has been aiding in the upgrading of Taiwan’s equipment and training, with the U.S. State Department approving the sale to Taiwan of missiles and drones for an estimated $360 million last month. In April, the House of Representatives approved an $8 billion military aid package for Taiwan.

In late June, Beijing’s top court issued guidance saying the death penalty could be used against “hardcore” Taiwan independence supporters. In response, Taipei urged its citizens to avoid traveling to China and the semi-autonomous Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

Top diplomats from the U.S., Japan, India and Australia met in Tokyo this week to discuss security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, shortly after the U.S. and Japan held their “2+2” security meeting Sunday, where they called China “the greatest strategic challenge.”

High on the agenda were Taiwan and cross-strait relations. Beijing’s escalating assertiveness in the South China Sea has triggered tensions with many neighbors, adding to fears of a confrontation.

Lai has vowed to continue maintaining stability with China while beefing up Taiwan’s security by importing military equipment, expanding its defense industry, and reinforcing regional partnerships with unofficial allies such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

“We are willing to replace confrontation with dialogue and containment with exchanges under the principles of reciprocity and dignity,” Lai told participants. “We will communicate with China to reduce conflicts and achieve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

___

Associated Press journalist Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

Dake Kang, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

9h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

8h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

7h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

6h ago

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

9h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

8h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

7h ago

Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch
Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch. Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft. It's alleged a man walked into...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

10h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

19h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.
2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 
More Videos