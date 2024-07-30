U.S. job openings fall slightly to 8.2 million, sign that high rates continue to cool labor market

FILE - A utility crew works at a site in Chicago on June 27, 2024. On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell slightly last month, a sign that the American labor market continues to cool in the face of high interest rates.

There were 8.18 million job vacancies in June, down from 8.23 million in May, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The U.S. economy and job market have proven remarkably resilient despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to tame inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to a 23-year high. But higher borrowing costs have taken a toll: Job openings peaked in 12.2 million and have come down more or less steadily ever since.

Still, 8.2 million is a strong number. Before 2021, monthly job openings had never topped 8 million.

The Fed views a drop in vacancies as a relatively painless way — compared to layoffs — to cool a hot job market and reduce pressure on companies to raise wages, which can feed inflation.

Job growth has slowed, too. So far this year, employers are adding an average 222,000 jobs a month. That is a healthy number but down from an average 251,000 last year, 377,000 in 2022 and a record 604,000 in 2021 as the economy roared back COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Labor Department releases July numbers on job creation and unemployment on Friday. According to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet, the economy likely created 175,000 jobs in July, decent but down from 206,000 in June. The unemployment rate is forecast to have stayed at a low 4.1%.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting this week but to begin cutting them at its next gathering in September.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

11h ago

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.

16h ago

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.
More Videos