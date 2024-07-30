Wildfire update planned in B.C. as crews battle about 350 blazes

British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare. Smoke fills the sky from the Lower Campbell Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C. in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 4:26 am.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.

Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston will be joined by staff from the province to give an overview of the wildfire trouble spots in B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says recent rainfall and a return to more seasonable temperatures in many parts of the province have reduced fire behaviour on several “major incidents.”

Four wildfires of note — where blazes are either highly visible or a threat to public safety — are burning B.C.’s southeast region, resulting in several evacuation orders or alerts for communities.

The wildfire service says there are about 350 active fires across B.C., down from more than 400 last week, however nearly half of those remain out of control.

The service is also reporting that about 90 per cent of the active blazes were started by the lightning storms that swept over parts of the province in the last few weeks.

The number of personnel fighting the fires has also grown substantially in the last two weeks to just over 1,500 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

