9 tips from decor experts for a comfortable and functional dorm room

This image provided by Dormify shows a side table. The classic trunk is downsized and transformed into a side table, complete with lockable storage for valuables. (Dormify via AP)

By Kim Cook, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 8:42 am.

For many college students, dorm life is an introduction to independent living — their very first “home away from home.” And as exciting as this chapter is, it’s also a challenge: How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?

We got some advice from decor pros:

1. First, make sure you and your roommate/s are on the same page. “Talk to your roommate and make a plan for who’s bringing what,” advises Lauren Phillips, associate editor director at Better Homes & Gardens. Phillips. “Letting everyone feel like they have a say in the room can go a long way towards building a strong relationship.”

2. Find out more about the building and room you’re moving into. “Does it have a semi-private bathroom or a hall bath? Are the walls bare cement blocks or plaster? … Shop to the space you’re actually moving into,” says Phillips.

3. Think twice about a loft or bunk bed. “It’s fun for a few days or weeks, but by fall break, you’ll regret having to climb up a ladder to go to bed every night,” Phillips says. She does recommend raising the bed enough to allow for under-bed storage. In any case, bring a mattress pad for some added softness and cleanliness.

4. And speaking of storage, set aside the space and budget for it. Prioritize things like hanging rods that double your closet’s capacity, over-door shoe racks, stacking bins and those under-bed organizers.

5. Bring plenty of chargers and power strips with long cords. “There almost definitely won’t be enough outlets, and the ones you do have will inevitably be in inconvenient spots,” says Emily White of Dormify, a website that specializes in dorm stuff. And consider furniture with built-in plugs or ports. There are headboards, bedframes and tables that fit the bill.

6. Stick to simple and affordable. College isn’t the time for investing in high-quality pieces. “Between moving pretty much every single year… and the general wear and tear of college life, your items are going to wear out quick,” Phillips notes. “And unless you plan to have a bean bag chair in your first apartment or sleep on a twin bed forever, you probably won’t take a lot of your college furnishings with you into post-college life.”

7. Make a comfortable hangout. Since you can stream on other devices, a TV might not be worth the space. Phillips suggests something better: a projector. “There are great mini or portable ones now that connect easily to your device, and you can set up a movie night in just a few minutes,” she says. For extra seating, get some foldable chairs, bean bags and small ottomans (ideally with built-in storage) that can be tucked away.

8. For those who want a dorm-decorating theme, White says some popular ones are “coastal beachy,” “music fan,” “outdoors life/nature,” “’70s era,” “coquette” and “quiet luxury.”

9. There’s no rush. Take a beat before decorating too much or making any major changes to your dorm room. “You’ll learn how you function best in this new environment throughout your first semester, so make sure your space can grow with you,” says Phillips.

—-

New York-based writer Kim Cook covers design and decor topics regularly for The Associated Press. Follow her on Instagram at @kimcookhome.

___

For more AP Lifestyles stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/lifestyle.

Kim Cook, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

49m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

2h ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

3m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

4h ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

50m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

2h ago

Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City
Construction worker killed in flash flood after storm passes through King City

A construction worker has died after a torrential downpour resulted in a flash flood rapidly filling up a pit with water and mud in King City, Ont. on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police tell 680News...

3m ago

'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario stops wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses

Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.  Dr. Fahad Razak, the former scientific director of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos