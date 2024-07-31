An infant died after being forgotten in the back seat of a hot car, Louisiana authorities say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 1:56 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 6-month-old baby died after being left in the back seat of a hot car by a parent who went to work without realizing they’d left the infant unattended all day, according to Louisiana authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies in Baton Rouge told news outlets that a parent of the child left home Tuesday morning intending to take baby to daycare before work. Deputies said the parent continued to work and didn’t realize until going to the pick the baby up from daycare in the evening that the child had been in the car all day.

No other details have been released. Deputies said would be done before possible charges would be considered.

The Associated Press

