B.C. port union plans to hold strike vote while heading to court over CIRB decision

A container ship docked under gantry cranes at port and the downtown skyline are seen in Vancouver, on May 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 8:31 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 8:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — A union representing foremen at British Columbia’s ports says it is being forced to take an industry-wide strike vote after one employer refused to bargain about automation issues directly and it also wants the courts to weigh in.

A statement from Frank Morena, the local 514 president for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, says they repeatedly tried to negotiate with DP World Canada about automation, but the company refuses and instead hopes for government intervention on its behalf.

The statement says the union is going to court seeking a judicial review of the recent Canada Industrial Relations Board decision that determined the union can’t bargain with DP World alone, saying it doesn’t believe the board is correctly interpreting the law.

The statement says the union has “no interest in an industry-wide dispute as a result of just one employer that won’t bargain” on an issue critical to its members.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association says in a statement that it’s disappointed with the union’s latest position.

It says despite the uncertainty the association is committed to reaching an agreement with the 730 forepersons, while also ensuring West Coast ports remain reliable, competitive and affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

10-year-old child missing from Jamestown area
10-year-old child missing from Jamestown area

Toronto police are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old child who went missing from the Jamestown area on Wednesday. The child was last seen at 4:20 p.m. in the Martingrove Road and Finch...

14m ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1h ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

12m ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

3h ago

