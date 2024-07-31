Back injury sidelines Deryck Whibley, forces Sum 41 to cancel six Canadian dates

Deryck Whibley (centre) Jason McCaslin (left) and Steve Jocz, of the rock band Sum 41 pose for a photo in Toronto on Tuesday March 15, 2011. Sum 41 has cancelled six Canadian dates on its farewell tour as lead singer Whibley nurses a minor back injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 12:56 pm.

Sum 41 has cancelled six Canadian dates on its farewell tour as Deryck Whibley nurses a “minor” back injury.

A representative for the Ajax, Ont., punk band tells The Canadian Press that Whibley was the unnamed band member listed as injured in a message to promoters earlier this week.

The statement says doctor’s orders have forced Sum 41 to scrap all August concert dates as he recuperates.

Further details on his injury were not disclosed.

Shows booked for the Jubilee Music Festival in New Glasgow, N.S. on Aug. 3 and the Area 506 Music Festival in Saint John on Aug. 4 will not be rescheduled.

Four additional dates in various parts of Quebec throughout next month are also cancelled.

Sum 41 is in the midst of a massive world tour that kicked off last March and is expected to run for the better part of a year, winding its way to a final show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025.

“This decision has been made with careful consideration for health and safety, and we apologize to the fans for this regrettable and unavoidable situation,” the band’s representatives said in a statement.

“The band is looking forward to continuing their final world tour come this September.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

1h ago

Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals
Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime's singles stay at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start. After a 30-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the No. 13 seed defeated Individual Neutral Athletes' Daniil Medvedev...

18m ago

