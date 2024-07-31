Bank of Japan raises its key interest rate, aiming to curb yen’s slide against the dollar

FILE - A Japanese flag flutters at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, July 29, 2022. The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to .25% from 0.1%, acting to curb the yen’s slide against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

By Prep, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 12:08 am.

TOKYO (AP) — The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate Wednesday to about 0.25% from zero to about 0.1%, acting to curb the yen’s slide against the U.S. dollar.

The move was widely expected, and the yen gained sharply against the dollar ahead of Wednesday’s decision, trading at 152.75. But the dollar rebounded slightly after the decision, to 153.17 yen.

Share prices in Tokyo rose 0.2% after the decision, to 38,612.30.

The central bank has kept interest rates near or below zero for years, seeking to spur inflation in hopes that would sustain stronger growth for one of the world’s largest economies.

That strategy has proven controversial. It did help to end a prolonged bout of deflation, or falling prices. But since wages failed to keep pace with price increases, consumers have tended to spend less rather than more.

Still, the bank said conditions warranted a change. A weak yen has pushed prices in Japan higher since it makes imported gas, oil and other necessities more expensive. The main index of inflation has exceeded the BOJ’s target of about 2% for months.

“Inflation expectations of firms and households have risen moderately,” the BOJ said in its policy statement. “The year-on-year rate of change in import prices has turned positive again, and upside risks to prices require attention.”

The ultra-lax monetary policy also involved massive central bank purchases of Japanese government bonds and other assets to inject cash into the economy. The BOJ has been moving toward unwinding that stance but was wary of stifling growth by raising the cost of borrowing.

On Wednesday, it said it would reduce the amount of its purchases, which long were held at tens of trillions of yen a month, so that they will be about 3 trillion yen ($19 billion) in the January-March quarter of 2026.

The central bank shifted away from a negative policy rate only in March, raising the overnight call rate for banks to 0.1% from minus 0.1%.

The dollar’s gains have reflected high interest rates in the United States, where the Federal Reserve is forecast to cut its main rate in September and to hold steady at a policy meeting later Wednesday.

The Bank of England also was expected to issue a rate decision later Wednesday.

Hamas says its leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by an Israeli airstrike
Hamas says its leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by an Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday, and Hamas blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has...

51m ago

July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record
July officially the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson, breaking 70-year-old record

With one day left to go, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport. According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of...

6h ago

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

11h ago

Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal
Feds asked to investigate Canada Soccer spying scandal

There's a chance the federal government could end up looking into the drone spying scandal Canada Soccer has found itself embroiled in.

6h ago

