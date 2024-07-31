CarShield to pay $10M to settle deceptive advertising charges

FILE - A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. CarShield will pay $10 million to settle charges that its advertisements and telemarketing for its extended auto warranty plans are deceptive and misleading, the Federal Trade Commission said, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 1:26 pm.

CarShield will pay $10 million to settle charges that its advertisements and telemarketing for its extended auto warranty plans are deceptive and misleading, the Federal Trade Commission said.

Many customers found that repair claims were often not covered despite making payments of up to $120 per month, the FTC said Wednesday. The FTC also alleged that CarShield’s celebrity and consumer endorsers made false statements in its ads.

The FTC complaint states that CarShield advertises and sells vehicle service contracts in a monthly price range of about $80 to $120. Its ads have featured celebrities including sports commentator Chris Brown and actor and rapper Ice-T.

The complaint alleges many CarShield ads claim that all repairs or repairs to “covered” systems, such as the engine and transmission, will be covered and they use language that make consumers believe CarShield will pay for all necessary repairs.

But the FTC alleged that consumers often didn’t receive the services they thought were covered under their payments, such as using the repair facility of their choice. Many consumers also found that repairs they thought were covered were not.

“Instead of delivering the ‘peace of mind’ promised by its advertisements, CarShield left many consumers with a financial headache,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a prepared statement. “Worse still, CarShield used trusted personalities to deliver its empty promises. The FTC will hold advertisers accountable for using false or deceptive claims to exploit consumers’ financial anxieties.”

NRRM LLC does business under the CarShield name. American Auto Shield LLC is the administrator of the vehicle service contracts.

The settlement prevents CarShield and American Auto Shield from making deceptive and misleading statements in the future and requires them to ensure the testimonials from representatives, including celebrities, are truthful and accurate.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

1h ago

Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals
Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime's singles stay at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start. After a 30-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the No. 13 seed defeated Individual Neutral Athletes' Daniil Medvedev...

18m ago

Top Stories

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

1h ago

Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals
Auger-Aliassime upsets Medvedev at Olympics to advance to quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime's singles stay at the Paris Olympics is off to a strong start. After a 30-minute rain delay on Wednesday, the No. 13 seed defeated Individual Neutral Athletes' Daniil Medvedev...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

43m ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos