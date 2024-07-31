CGI sees $440.1M in net earnings in Q3, will pay quarterly dividend

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:26 am.

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. recorded net earnings of $440.1 million in its third quarter.

The Montreal-based technology and business consulting firm says the net earnings for the period ended June 30 compared with $414.9 million a year prior.

Those earnings amounted to $1.94 per basic share, compared with $1.78 a year ago.

The company’s revenue totalled $3.67 billion in the third quarter, up from $3.62 billion a year ago.

CGI also used its results to reveal it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.

The results and dividend news come a day after a U.S. subsidiary of CGI announced it will acquire tech business Aeyon, which has done artificial intelligence, data management and analytics work for the American government.

CGI Federal Inc. did not release the terms or value of the deal, but says it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A)

The Canadian Press

