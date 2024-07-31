Detroit man convicted in mass shooting that followed argument over vehicle blocking driveway

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 5:51 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 5:56 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man was convicted Wednesday of fatally shooting two people and wounding six others during an argument that started over a vehicle blocking his driveway.

A jury found Winston Kirtley Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and 10 counts of using a firearm during a felony, Wayne County prosecutors said in a statement.

The shooting in which Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, were killed took place July 31, 2022.

Kirtley, who faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, testified Tuesday that he was going to exercise about 2:30 a.m. and an SUV was blocking his driveway, The Detroit News reported.

Willis and Thirkeild were in the vehicle. Kirtley said he asked Willis three times to move it, according to the newspaper.

Kirtley said Willis responded by saying “What?” several times.

“He pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at me, and I went to my house and grabbed my gun,” Kirtley testified. “I was scared and confused of him shooting me. I came back out and shot the Durango. I felt my life was in danger.”

Kirtley also said he heard gunshots from across the street before he retrieved his assault-style rifle and began firing. He said he shot 16 times at Willis and Thirkeild, and another three times at two other men.

Defense attorney James Schlaff told the jury that his client believed he was about to be harmed or killed when he saw Willis with a gun.

But Assistant Prosecutor James Kehoe said during closing arguments that there was no evidence Willis had a gun. Kehoe also said a slug struck a neighbor’s home before one of the men who was wounded began shooting at Kirtley, according to The Detroit News.

“This gun is being shot at everyone because this is a mass shooting,” Kehoe said. “He meant to pull that trigger and he meant to do it at least 19 times. He wasn’t threatened. He wasn’t provoked.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

