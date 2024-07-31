Edmunds: The best cars you can still get with a manual transmission

This photo provided by Mazda shows the 2024 MX-5 Miata. The refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata is proof that you don't need go-faster tech to have a great time. (Courtesy of Mazda North American Operations via AP)

By Kristin Shaw, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:26 am.

Much like film cameras losing out to digitals, the disappearance of the manual transmission from cars seems inevitable. Modern automatic transmissions are better for quick and efficient shifting and, as such, automakers have largely switched to them entirely for their vehicles. The vast majority of electric vehicles don’t have geared transmissions at all. Even well-known driver’s cars, such as the Chevrolet Corvette, no longer offer one.

But fear not, fans of the three-pedal setup: There are still a few new vehicles on the market that allow you to choose your own gears.

By picking a vehicle with a manual, you’re likely losing out on both acceleration and fuel economy. But what you give up you make back in driver engagement and fun. Edmunds car experts detail their favorite cars, trucks and SUVs that you can get with an old-fashioned stick. We’ve listed them in order by price. All pricing includes destination fees.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The beloved compact convertible has been going strong since 1989 for good reason. It’s fun and zippy, and the manual transmission is delightful to use. The Miata is rear-wheel-drive and comes with a 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. Dropping the top to cruise while rowing your own gears is a quintessential driving experience.

2024 starting price: $30,170

Subaru BRZ

Just about every Subaru these days is an all-wheel-drive SUV, but not the Subaru BRZ. This is the company’s low-slung rear-wheel-drive sport coupe. Co-developed with Toyota and a sibling to the Toyota GR86, the BRZ has the classic sports car attributes of light weight, rear-wheel drive and affordable-for-the-masses pricing. You can get the 228-horsepower four-cylinder with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

Starting price: $31,315

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep remains true to its roots in 2024 while improving the quality and performance of this ageless four-wheel-drive vehicle. Of the Wrangler’s four engine options, only the 285-horsepower V6 can be matched to a six-speed manual. Otherwise, you get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Notably, Jeep also offers a manual transmission for the V6-equipped Gladiator midsize truck, which is pretty much a Wrangler with an open cargo bed.

2024 starting price: $33,890

Toyota Tacoma

Redesigned for 2024, the perennial Tacoma midsize pickup is geared up for a new generation of adventurers. The newest Tacoma includes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine anda six-speed manual transmission, if desired. The automaker also gifted the stick-shift version with a feature Toyota calls clutch start cancel. It allows the truck to start while in gear, a useful element to get going on a steep hill.

2024 starting price: $35,195

Ford Bronco

When Ford revived the Bronco with great fanfare in 2021, it also gave it an optional seven-speed manual transmission. You can get it on the base 300-horsepower four-cylinder engine only but this engine has enough power that you won’t miss the more powerful V6 much. Ford built the new Bronco to appeal to a variety of tastes, so check out the extensive catalog of accessories for this SUV for everything from camping accessories to winch kits.

2024 starting price: $41,525

Honda Civic Type R

Honda is one of the few automakers that still bothers to: a) build a small sedan and b) offer a manual transmission for it. For driving enthusiasts, the high-performance Type R version is the one to get. Honda knows how much a manual adds to the experience that it doesn’t offer an optional automatic at all. The Type R powers its front wheels with a 315-horsepower four-cylinder engine and comes further fortified with high-performance brakes, grippy tires and distinctive aerodynamic styling.

2024 starting price: $45,890

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Brash, quick and powerful in a way that only a classic American car brand can be, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a souped-up sport sedan. It’s equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 good for 668 horsepower that drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. There are rival midsize sport sedans such as the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63, but none of them offer a manual transmission. America still knows how to rock.

2024 starting price: $96,990

Edmunds Says

It’s not too late to grab one of these peppy vehicles with a manual transmission. But don’t wait too long — the list gets a little shorter every year.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw, The Associated Press







