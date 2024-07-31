Ex-leaders of Penn State frat where pledge died after night of drinking plead guilty to misdemeanors

By Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:56 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former president and vice president of a Penn State fraternity where pledge Timothy Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol seven years ago have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Brendan Young, 28, who was president of the now defunct chapter of Beta Theta Pi in 2017, and Daniel Casey, 27, who was vice president and pledge master, both pleaded guilty to hazing and reckless endangerment during a proceeding via video streaming in Centre County court on Tuesday. Sentencing will be in October.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a statement “recognizing the tragic loss of life and resulting devastation for Mr. Piazza’s family and friends.”

Young and Casey both pleaded guilty to 14 counts of hazing and a single count of reckless endangerment regarding Piazza. Young’s defense lawyer, Julian Allatt, declined comment on the pleas. A phone message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Casey’s lawyer, Steven Trialonis.

Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, and 13 other pledges were seeking to join the fraternity the night he consumed at least 18 drinks in less than two hours. Security camera footage documented Piazza’s excruciating final hours, including a fall down the basement steps that required others to carry him back upstairs. He exhibited signs of severe pain as he spent the night on a first-floor couch.

Help was called the next morning. Piazza suffered severe head and abdominal injuries and died at a hospital.

Jim Piazza, Timothy Piazza’s father, told the Centre Daily Times after the plea hearing that he was relieved the criminal proceedings are nearly over.

“We are happy that the defendants finally admitted to both hazing and recklessly endangering our son,” he told the paper. “While none of this brings him back, it does begin to give us some closure.”

At one point, more than two dozen fraternity members had faced a variety of charges in the case. Nearly all have been resolved, but the prosecution of Young and Casey was delayed by appeals. More than a dozen pleaded guilty to hazing and alcohol violations, while a smaller number entered a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

Prosecutors were unable to get more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault — approved by judges during four marathon preliminary hearings.

Penn State banned the fraternity. Pennsylvania state lawmakers passed legislation making the most severe forms of hazing a felony, requiring schools to maintain policies to combat hazing and allowing the confiscation of fraternity houses where hazing has occurred.

Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

0m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

0m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

4h ago

Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto
Father, son charged for alleged terrorist activities in GTA were planning 'violent attack' in Toronto

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says a father and son in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities involving the Islamic State (ISIS) were planning...

1h ago

Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly
Ilya Kharun wins bronze in Men's 200m Butterfly

Ilya Kharun has snapped an Olympic drought for Canadian male swimmers. Kharun became the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swimming medal since 2012 when he captured bronze in the 200-metre butterfly...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

3h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos