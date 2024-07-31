Families face food insecurity in Republican-led states that turned down federal aid this summer

Stacks of donated goods line the shelves at the Good News Outreach food bank, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida is one of 13 states that is not participating in a federal hunger relief program this summer that helps families in need buy groceries. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

By Kate Payne, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 4:27 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crystal Ripolio had tears in her eyes as she walked the produce line at the Good News Outreach food bank in Tallahassee. It was the bags of ripe peaches that did her in.

“We don’t have anything in our fridge,” Ripolio said.

Ripolio and her 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, walked away with paper bags filled with those peaches, other produce, bread and canned goods — grateful for the help she said they desperately need.

Millions of American children are going without extra food this summer, after 13 states declined to participate in a federal program that helps families in need buy groceries.

Thirty-seven states, four U.S. territories and five Native American tribes are benefitting from the program, according to the Department of Agriculture. Qualifying families with children who rely on school meals to get enough to eat are getting an extra $120 per child this summer to help feed their kids.

Ripolio, who has two school-aged daughters, could have received an extra $240 deposited directly onto an electronic benefits transfer or EBT card, but Republican-led Florida isn’t taking part.

She said she has been helping Isabella deal with some challenging medical issues lately and hasn’t been able to work. The extra money would have really helped by allowing her to buy more basics such as bread, milk and cereal, Ripolio said.

“Are you kidding? I’ve been holding onto $17 for three months,” she said, referring to her dwindling finances.

The federal program known as Summer EBT or SUN Bucks gives money to qualifying families who can then use it to shop at grocery stores and farmers markets. The initiative is designed to help feed children who receive free or reduced-priced meals at school, but who often go hungry during the summer.

According to an analysis by the advocacy group Food Research and Action Center, for every 100 children who received a free or reduced-price meal during the 2021-2022 school year, only 11 got a summer lunch in July 2022.

Layla Santiago, a single mom from Jacksonville, said she’s been piling her five kids — all between the ages of 2 months and 10 years — into an Uber to get to local food pantries this summer, because she lacks consistent access to transportation.

“I know there’s other mothers like me that don’t have transportation, that may need the food but just can’t get to it,” Santiago said.

The states that declined to participate in the program cited reasons such as problems with aging state computer systems, philosophical opposition to welfare programs, and a belief that existing free meal programs are sufficient. All 13 are led by Republican governors.

Under the terms of the Summer EBT program, the federal government covers the cost of the benefits for families, but states must split the administrative costs 50/50.

An estimated 2 million Florida children could have benefited from more than $258 million in aid this summer if state officials hadn’t turned it down. Nationwide, roughly 21 million kids are being fed by the program this year.

Asked whether the state would participate next summer, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis directed inquiries to the Florida Department of Children and Families, which did not respond. A spokesperson for the DCF previously told the Orlando Sentinel that the state’s current programs are sufficient.

“We anticipate that our state’s full approach to serving children will continue to be successful this year without any additional federal programs that inherently always come with some federal strings attached,” spokesperson Mallory McManus said.

Ropolio, standing outside the food bank just a short walk from the governor’s mansion in Florida’s capital, said she didn’t understand why the state passed up federal money that could have made a difference to her family.

“If other states are able to do it, why can’t we?” she asked. “That doesn’t make sense.”

Service providers have applauded the work of a state-administered summer meal program that operates out of schools, public libraries and community centers. But such programs only reach a fraction of the children who are eligible.

“There’s a huge gap that we’re not meeting,” said Paco Vélez, the president of the food bank Feeding South Florida. “The easiest way to meet that gap is to fill the EBT card with dollars.”

A recent report by the United Way found that nearly half of Florida families are struggling to make ends meet. Food bank operators say that although demand has stabilized since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, as families grapple with inflation.

Advocates are urging state officials to apply to participate in the program next summer. States face an initial deadline of Aug. 15 to notify the federal government of their intent to participate, with a subsequent deadline of Feb. 15.

In the meantime, Santiago said she’s trying to take her kids to a summer meal program at the local library when she can and stretching what she has left in the pantry each month.

“I have to try to find a way with my kids,” Santiago said. “I’m trying my best. But … it’s still not enough.”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Kate Payne, The Associated Press

